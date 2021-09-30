Teen says he thought he was dreaming while stabbing twin to death, Texas officials say

Benjamin Elliott, 17, is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his twin, Meghan, Harris County, Texas officials say. He says he thought it was a dream. Screengrab from KTRK.

A Texas teen is accused of stabbing his twin sister to death while their parents slept.

Benjamin Elliott, 17, was performing CPR on his sister, Meghan, who was stabbed several times in the neck, when first responders rushed into their Harris County home early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Elliott had called 911 and told dispatchers he stabbed his sister, but she died before help arrived.

Elliott was charged with murder and arrested on $100,000 bond. Investigators haven’t determined a motive for the killing.

According to prosecutors, Elliott said he woke up about 3 a.m. and realized he was inside his sister’s bedroom and a knife was in her neck, KTRK reported. He told investigators he then realized he wasn’t dreaming, the news outlet reported.

Then he called 911 and told his parents, who were heard screaming in a phone call recording, KPRC reported.

Prosecutors said Elliott does not have a history of sleep disorders and hadn’t consumed any drugs or alcohol, KTRK reported.

Bob Dawson, a neighbor, told the Houston Chronicle he was in “total shock” and recalled watching the twins walk home from school.

“They were wonderful neighbors,” Dawson told KPRC. “Nice and quiet and absolutely no problems.”

