‘Squid Game’ could end up being Netflix’s most-watched show, but what exactly is it?

“Squid Game” is the No. 1 show on Netflix and is poised to be the platform’s biggest show ever. Netflix

If you’ve logged on to Netflix in the past couple of weeks, you’ve likely seen promotional images of mysterious and masked individuals in dark pink jumpsuits.

And if you’ve been watching the new season of “Sex Education” or seeing when “You” returns, you’ve probably started to see those same images move to the “Popular on Netflix” portion of the streaming service.

The series is called “Squid Game,” and it’s unlikely you’ve heard of it before its Sept. 17 release date. But within four days, it became the most popular show on the streaming service, Variety reported.

The Korean survival thriller, which you can watch either with subtitles or with an English dub, will become the biggest non-English language show on Netflix and there’s “a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Monday.

Let’s get right to it — here’s everything you need to know about the captivating new show.

“Squid Game” — what is it?

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games,” Netflix says of the show. “Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

The show has drawn comparisons to “Hunger Games,” but instead of outlasting one another in uncharted land, contestants compete for a $38.5 million prize by surviving through popular children’s games from decades past — such as “red light, green light” and “marbles” — though with nerve-wracking and deadly twists.

The hundreds of participants in the violent game are all individuals who have had financial struggles or are down on their luck and are desperate for the chance to win the prize.

The contestants in the show are dressed in green tracksuits, while the staff are costumed in dark pink jumpsuits with black masks hiding their identity. The name of the show comes from a Red Rover-like game that is introduced in the first episode with a group of children play outside..

“I wanted to create a sense of connection between the nostalgic games we played in our childhood and the sense of never-ending competition that modern adults feel,” show director Hwang Dong-hyuk told Korean pop culture website Soompi. “There’s an irony in our most beautiful and innocent memories being changed into the most horrifying reality.”

And if the trailer for the show is any indication, expect plenty of blood and death.

What’s the reception been?

It’s the No. 1 show on Netflix for a reason — the audience and critics both are enamored with it. Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes reveal high praise for the show.

“I highly recommend ‘Squid Game’ to almost everyone,” Forbes movie and TV reviewer Paul Tassi said. “Yes, it’s weird and violent, but it’s a powerful production full of stellar performances, memorable characters and creative twists and turns.”

“If you can stomach the events of the first episode, what follows is a tightly written horror thriller that has captivated viewers,” added The Guardian’s Henry Wong, who said the violent show also provides a “surprisingly sweet heart.”

Of the nearly 11,000 ratings the show has on Google, viewers have gave it a 4.8 out of 5.0.

Now that you’re ready to watch, be prepared for nine episodes — which are mostly between 50 and 60 minutes.

Will there be a Season 2?

As of now, there are not plans developed for a second season of the popular show.

“It is quite tiring just thinking about it,” the director told Variety. “But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

But with the massive success out of the gate for the show, perhaps that could change.

Sarandos said of the show’s No. 1 worldwide ranking, “We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity,” according to IndieWire.