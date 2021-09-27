12-year-old dies after falling off homecoming parade float, Iowa cops say

A 12-year-old student died Friday after he fell off a homecoming float. KTIV screenshot

A 12-year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a float during a homecoming parade, Iowa cops say.

The boy was identified by Westwood Community School Superintendent Jay Lutt as Kage McDonald, who was described as having “an enormous heart.”

Sheriff deputies responded to Westwood Community School Friday afternoon following the accident during the parade, according to the Sioux City Journal. The boy was riding on a float when he fell off, KITV reported.

Kage was airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he died, the newspaper reported.

“Our family is in total and complete shock and we just simply ask for prayers right now,” Kage’s aunt and uncle, Tiffney McDonald and Jason McDonald, said in a social media post.

The school’s football game originally scheduled for Friday was postponed until Saturday.

“He was a tough kid who worked hard at everything he did,” Lutt said in a statement. “He will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.”

Kage was a member of his junior high’s football and cross country teams, KACU reported. During the football game Saturday, members of his team had a sticker with Kage’s No. 3 on their helmets.

“He’s an outstanding young man, always a smile on his face,” Westwood football coach and activities director Cass Burkhart told KACU. ”Just a great individual, and we’re gonna do what we can to try to honor him.”

