‘Italian luxury’ villa listed for $6.5M in Texas is modern meets vintage. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

Some estates define the word “extra” in the best way possible, and this gem that recently hit the real estate market in Houston is a prime example. Known as The Villa, this mansion, listed for $6.5 million, was inspired by seemingly old world Italian luxury, yet has all the smart features that help it thrive in modern day.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom estate was built in 1925 and has been remodeled twice and is basically “a new home,” the Houston Chronicle reported. The villa even made an appearance on HGTV’s “Million Dollar Rooms” in 2011.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Located in the prestigious Boulevard Oaks Historical District, The Villa combines the finest materials, and antique architectural embellishments collected throughout Europe and Italy,” the listing on Realtor says. “The kitchen was beautifully redesigned and the second floor renovation included the addition of multiple luxurious ensuite bedrooms and a fully upgraded owners suite.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The home is equipped with modern conveniences including an elevator, a whole house generator and smart house technology.”

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

Greek statues are featured in the 8,602-square-foot household — both inside and out — along with stain glass windows and paintings, as the photos show.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“The statues throughout the home are really from the Roman, Italy, Pompeii genre and they’re all exact replicas of the originals,” listing agent Mitch Beasley told the Houston Chronicle.

Other features in the estate include an new primary bedroom (the original primary bedroom has been converted into an additional guest room), a 2-car garage, summer kitchen, swimming pool and spa/hot tub, the Houston Chronicle says.

Gym Screen grab from Realtor