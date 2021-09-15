Chic home from the ‘Fixer Upper’ first season lists for $899,000 in Texas. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A stylish home that was featured in the first season of HGTV’s uber popular series “Fixer Upper” has landed on the real estate market in Waco, Texas for $899,000.

The place known as The Harp House was the result of a dynamic collaboration among carpenter Clint Harp, his wife Kelly, and Chip and Joanna Gaines. It was the Harps’ personal house before they turned it into a successful vacation rental.

“The 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home which was featured in Better Homes and Gardens and many other publications, is located right next door to Harp Design Co, the Harps’ personal business and storefront, and is a favorite stop for Waco Tours,” the listing on Realtor says.

The home has elegant features across 2,738 square feet with hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, 10-foot high ceilings, high-end designer kitchen and a primary bedroom with a second staircase that goes directly to the kitchen.

According to Realtor, the Harp family lived in the house for two years following its complete makeover on the sixth episode of the first season of “Fixer Upper” before turning it into a marketable short-term rental.

As super fans know, this isn’t the only “Fixer Upper” house that’s graced the market in Waco: Recently, the home known as The Gorman House was listed in August for $1.2 million. Another renovated cottage from the show became a popular vacation rental available on Airbnb, McClatchy News reported.