National

‘Combative’ woman in handcuffs snatches deputy’s gun and shoots him, Arizona cops say

A “combative” 51-year-old woman grabbed a deputy’s holstered gun and shot him in the hand in a scuffle near Kingman, Arizona officials say.
A “combative” 51-year-old woman grabbed a deputy’s holstered gun and shot him in the hand in a scuffle near Kingman, Arizona officials say.

A “combative” 51-year-old woman in handcuffs grabbed a deputy’s holstered gun and shot him in the hand Tuesday morning near Kingman, Arizona, police say.

Mohave County sheriff’s deputies had responded to reports of an “erratic” woman roaming a Golden Valley store with a gun in her hand, Bullhead City police wrote on Facebook.

Deputies arrested Brenda Kay Thomas of Golden Valley, who was “uncooperative and combative,” police said.

As they escorted her from the store in handcuffs, Thomas is accused of snatching a deputy’s holstered pistol and shooting him in the hand when he tried to stop her.

She dropped the pistol, police said, and another deputy stunned her with a Taser. The wounded deputy was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Thomas faces charges including attempted second degree homicide, disorderly conduct with a weapon and resisting arrest, police said.

Read Next

Read Next

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Read Next

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

Shrine to replace church destroyed on 9/11 nears completion

September 08, 2021 10:48 AM

National

Democrats optimistic ahead of California recall vote as GOP is divided over its frontrunner

National

Alabama trying to revive lawsuit over Confederate monument

September 08, 2021 10:26 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service