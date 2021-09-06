Breathtaking ‘flying wing’ estate with insane California views sells for $9.4 million

A Hollywood Hills estate with drop-dead gorgeous views has sold for $9.4 million after being on the California market for months.

The 4,543-square-foot house, known as the Flying Wing home, was put on the market in December for $7.99 million after then-owner DJ Erick Morillo passed away, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“Simply unrivaled. This is the sexiest, most timeless, and architecturally impressive estate in the Hollywood Hills,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “Designed by Harry Gesner, and set on its own promontory behind private gates, this tour-de-force overlooks some of the most iconic views in all of Los Angeles and boasts extraordinary craftsmanship with a stylistic confluence of modernity and sophistication that redefines all expectations.”

The house gets its name from the fact that it sits atop “one of L.A.’s highest promontories like a hang glider ready to take flight,” Dirt reports.

Some of the home’s highlighted features include four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a custom-built bar, chef’s kitchen, an indoor/outdoor floorplan, elevator, recording studio detached from the main house, infinity pool and more.

Then, of course, there’s those earth-shattering city and Hollywood sign views.

According to Dirt, the home was purchased during a bidding war that ended with Canadian tech giant Jacob “BA” Blackstock (a man who co-founded Bitstrips, the company that created Bitmoji) winning a “fierce” bidding war with an all-cash offer of $9.405 million.

Gesner, an autodidact, is one of the most sought-after modernists in the world of architecture, Robb Report says. He’s responsible for designing the Wave House in Malibu, which was inspired by the Sydney Opera House. Gesner’s uncle, John Northrop, also happened to be the inventor of the “flying wing” prototype airplane.

