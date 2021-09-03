Homeowner shoots and kills ‘aggressive’ man he found in his car, Texas sheriff says

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a Porter, Texas homeowner fatally shot a man he found in his car. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Texas homeowner shot and killed a man he found inside his car when the potential burglar turned “uncooperative and aggressive,” officials said.

At about 9 p.m. Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received “several” 911 calls regarding a burglary followed by a shooting in Porter, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday news release. Porter is north of Houston in the metropolitan area.

During the investigation, the homeowner told detectives that he was alerted to someone in his driveway when his security alarm detected motion outside.

While checking on the disturbance, the homeowner said he found a man he didn’t know inside their vehicle, the release states.

The homeowner told detectives the man in his car was refusing to comply while he had him at gunpoint, officials said. The homeowner reported that the potential burglar exclaimed “I’m not going back to prison” before becoming aggressive.

The homeowner then shot at the man and the 23-year-old suspect was pronounced dead on scene. The suspect’s identify was not released as next of kin had not been notified as of 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Texas Rangers and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

