Health care workers bought fake COVID vaccine cards on Instagram, NY officials say

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced criminal charges against two women accused of selling fake and forged COVID-19 vaccine cards to health care workers on Instagram.
Two New York City women are facing criminal charges after allegedly peddling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards on Instagram, authorities said Tuesday.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced charges against Jasmine Clifford, 31, and Nadayz Barkley, 27, in connection to the bogus card scam, according to a news release. Both are charged with offering a false Instrument for filing in the first degree and conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Thirteen people who bought the cards — all believed to work in front-line and essential-employee settings, including hospitals and nursing homes — also face charges.

“We will continue to safeguard public health in New York with proactive investigations like these, but the stakes are too high to tackle fake vaccination cards with whack-a-mole prosecutions,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement. “We need companies like Facebook to take action to prevent the fraud happening on their platforms. Making, selling, and purchasing forged vaccination cards are serious crimes with serious public safety consequences.”

Authorities said the case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

