‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star’s home hit by Hurricane Ida, toppling tree on General Lee car

The home and studio of “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider was hit in Louisiana this week as Hurricane Ida plowed through the Gulf region.

The actor was not at the Holden home at the time of the storm, as he was providing flood relief in Tennessee.

The storm caused a tree to uproot, landing on a General Lee stunt car. Schneider wrote on Facebook he is choosing laughter over tears.

“So… what’s your caption? Here’s mine: ‘Miss Ida stopped by to see the General at Miss Shirley’s last night,’” Schneider said in a reference to the iconic television show he starred on from 1979 to 1985.

Schneider said in a tweet Monday he was traveling back to assess the damage before going back to Tennessee for flood relief.

“All people and pups are good,” the actor said. “May have a ‘Hurricane sale at Miss Shirley’s’ soon!”

Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, ripped through Louisiana on Sunday and left about 1 million homes and businesses without power, CBS News reported. Four people have died in the storm in Louisiana and Mississippi as of Tuesday morning.

Schneider’s home was also wiped out by a flood in 2016, WZTV reported. Schneider lost masters for unfinished film projects as well as memorabilia from his acting roles, the TV station reported.

