Rotating ‘Rapunzel’ tower shines in this Michigan estate. Zillow Gone Wild is in love

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A home with a very unique feature that’s on the real estate market in Saginaw, Michigan for $539,999 is the talk of the popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild.

Aerial Screen grab from Zillow

You see, the 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home spread out over 4,962 square feet has a motorized rotating tower “like the CN Tower,” the listing on Zillow says. But that’s not all. There’s also a 1,700-square-foot finished basement, a 3-car garage and another barn that’s 1,700 square feet with a full bathroom, bedroom and kitchen. The property sits on nearly 17 acres.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

Fans on Zillow Gone Wild were both intrigued, and even a tad weirded out by the home — especially when it comes to the tower.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“I’m so confused by this house, but I love it,” one fan said.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Yes, the inside could use some updating, but this looks like a FUN place to call home,” another fan gushed. “I love it!”

The home was built in 1978.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“A tail AND a motorized tower?” one fan asked. “What more could anyone ask from life, honestly.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“No amount of money could make me want to deal with that wallpaper situation,” another person said.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“I have a long hair,” one fan said. “This house has a Rapunzel tower. Packing my bags.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“I saw the tower and for some reason all I could remember were the Habitrails my hamsters used to live in...” another joked.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“You had me at motorized rotating Rapunzel tower,” another said.

Stairs Screen grab from Zillow

“This is hideous and amazing at the same time,” one fan said. “I’m in.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren
