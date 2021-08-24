Screaming baby found on ground after mom wrecks SUV in 100-mph chase, Minnesota cops say

A mom was arrested in Minnesota after crashing her SUV in a high-speed chase with her 8-month-old baby inside the vehicle, cops say. The Wichita Eagle

An 8-month-old baby suffered injuries Saturday after her mother crashed an SUV during a high-speed chase with a sheriff’s deputy, Minnesota officials say.

The mother, 20-year-old Angelica Marie Henry-Schmidt, was on probation for multiple offenses and is now back in jail on two charges — fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and endangering a child in a situation that could cause harm or death.

A deputy in Ramsey County noticed early Saturday morning in Little Canada an SUV parked beside a closed BP Station, which has been the site of several burglaries in the past year, according to a probable cause affidavit. The deputy spoke to Henry-Schmidt, who was the behind the wheel of the SUV, and the 20-year-old said she was vacuuming her vehicle.

Henry-Schmidt then fled from the deputy to Highway 36, approaching speeds of 100 mph in the 4-mile chase, according to the affidavit. At the time, the deputy was not aware a baby was in the SUV.

The SUV eventually “bottomed out, lost control, hit a retaining wall and rolled multiple times,” court records show. The deputy then noticed the 8-month-old baby, whom he spotted on the ground by the SUV screaming and flailing her arms and legs.

The baby had blood on her legs, suffered superficial injuries and was treated at an area hospital

Henry-Schmidt resisted arrest and tried to hide a bag that contained a white substance, which the deputy suspects is narcotics, according to court documents.

She was on probation for “third-degree drug possession, fleeing, and ineligible person in possession of a firearm,” the deputy said in the affidavit. A sample of her blood was obtained and she was also evaluated at the hospital.

