Husband shot wife after complaining she didn’t have sex with him, Arkansas police say

An Arkansas man is accused of shooting his wife after an argument about sex, police said.

The 30-year-old Fayetteville man and his wife began fighting Tuesday evening because he hadn’t allowed her to take their car in the afternoon, and then they argued “about her refusing to have sex with him when he requested to,” police said.

The woman told police her husband grabbed a gun and pulled the trigger while pointing at her head, but the safety stopped him from firing. As she walked past him to leave the room, the woman said her husband pulled the trigger again and this time shot her in the head, police said.

Bleeding from her head, the woman went to another apartment for help and her neighbor called 911.

The woman was taken to a local hospital after police and medics arrived, but her husband was no longer at the apartment, police said. He was arrested a short time later by police officers from Springdale, a city just north of Fayetteville.

During an interview with investigators, the man said “the reason he shot her was because he wanted her out of his life” and told them he threw the gun into Lake Fayetteville just before he was arrested, police said.

The man was in jail on suspicion of domestic battering and tampering with physical evidence.

The woman was expected to survive, police said.

Fayetteville is a city of about 85,000 in northwest Arkansas.

