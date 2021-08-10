National
Fight over a gun inside church ends with two parishioners shot, Alabama police say
A struggle over a gun inside a coastal Alabama church ended with two people wounded Sunday — including the accused shooter, authorities say.
Parishioners at Amity Missionary Baptist Church in Mobile were sent running for cover when a woman entered the sanctuary armed with a gun and shot a man after the service, WALA reported, citing police.
Officers responded just after 1:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired, according to a police news release obtained by McClatchy News. Inside, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
The shooter, identified as 58-year-old Linda Walker, allegedly opened fire during what police describe as a “domestic incident” inside the church, according to WKRG.
Police said Walker pointed her gun at the man and another person. A struggle ensued as the man tried wrestling the weapon away from her, causing the gun to discharge. A bullet went through Walker’s right arm and then hit the man in his right leg, according to the release.
Both were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Church Deacon Thomas Young said he and fellow parishioners were preparing for the church’s 100th anniversary celebration when the gunfire erupted.
“[We] just got out of service,” Young told WALA. “Pastor gave the benediction, we all going in the back to eat before our 3 o’clock service. As we were going down the hall, someone hollered, ‘call the police.’ By that time, everyone was running because they heard a ‘pow, pow.’“
Walker will be booked into the county jail once she’s discharged from the hospital, police said. She will be charged with second-degree domestic violence assault, third-degree domestic violence menacing, no pistol permit and menacing.
The man’s condition was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon. No other injuries were reported.
Comments