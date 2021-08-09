Attention shoppers, there’s a bear on Aisle 18 in this California supermarket, videos show

A bear took a stroll through Ralph’s supermarket in Porter Ranch, California, near Los Angeles, videos show. Screengrab from Instagram video by Tisha Campbell

Early morning grocery shoppers were startled Saturday when a bear joined them inside a Ralph’s supermarket near Los Angeles, videos show.

Several videos posted by shoppers, including one from actress Tisha Campbell, show the bear roaming down various aisles in the Porter Ranch store.

The bear eventually ran out the back of the supermarket in the 6:45 a.m. encounter, KABC reported. The bear was tranquilized to be relocated by wildlife officials.

“I thought the video was amazing,” David Balen of the Porter Ranch neighborhood council told KCBS. “I’m glad that nobody came in contact with the bear. Anything can happen.”

U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers told the station the 120-pound bear, described by some observers as a cub, will be released in the Angeles National Forest.

While some people reported seeing three bears in the vicinity, only the one bear was found in the store, KNBC reported. No injuries were reported.

