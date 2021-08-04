Popular chef lists ravishing $18M California mansion with seaside views. Take a look

The breathtaking estate of chef Geraldine Gilliland has hit the market in Malibu for $18 million. The mansion, known as Rancho Chiquita, rests on 225 acres and offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

“This assimilation of acreage took more than two decades and encompasses a private sanctuary that has never been offered before,” the listing on Sothebys Realty says. “As you pass through the gates, images of Old Mexico come to life.”

Gilliland, who owns the Santa Monica restaurant Lula Concina, lived in the 6,700-square-foot hacienda-style homefor over two decades, Mansion Global said.

“From the first moment I walked onto the property in 1995, I knew this was it, a spiritual magical place, and it’s never failed me,” she said to Mansion Global.

The main residence has an array of features that include a formal living and dining room, a primary suite with custom fireplace, indoor and outdoor chef’s kitchens, and an infinity pool.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The guest home also has stunning ocean views and the lawn area between the two homes is large enough to host over 250 guests.

The estate has been a venue for many events, including the reality show “The Voice,” Mansion Global reports.

“It’s really hard to find this many contiguous acres now,” listing agent Barry Kinyon said to Mansion Global. “Once you get through the gates, you’re in your own little world.”

Gilliland is a chef, restaurateur and author who came to America from Ireland in 1975 and with her degrees in classical French cuisine and home economics, she built a successful career in the states, BBC America said.

The listing is held by Barry Kinyon, Sotheby’s International Realty – Malibu Brokerage.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER