McCormick recalls 3 seasonings in 32 states, Canada and Bermuda on salmonella concerns

Seasoning giant McCormick yanked eight lots of Italian seasonings and Frank’s RedHot seasoning off store shelves in 32 states, Bermuda and Canada because they might be contaminated with salmonella.

According to McCormick’s Monday recall notice, which was also posted to the FDA website Tuesday, “The potential risk was brought to McCormick’s attention by the FDA during routine testing.”

In the United States, the seasonings went to Florida; New York; Alabama; California; Colorado; Connecticut; Delaware; Georgia; Illinois; Indiana; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Massachusetts; Maryland; Maine; Michigan; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; North Carolina; Nebraska; New Hampshire; New Jersey; Ohio; Oklahoma; Pennsylvania; South Carolina; Tennessee; Texas; Virginia; and Wisconsin.

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea for four to seven days.

As for what’s been recalled...

▪ McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, 1.31-ounce bottle, best by May 26 24 K; May 27 24 K; Jun 04 24 K; and Jun 05 24 K.

McCormick’s Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, 1.31-ounce bottle McCormick & Company

▪ McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, 2.25-ounce bottle, best by Jun 30 24 H and Jul 01 24 H.

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, 2.25-ounce bottle McCormick & Company

▪ McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, 1.75-pound bottle, best by Jun 12 24 H.

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, 1.75-pound bottle McCormick & Company

▪ Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, 153 g bottle, date code BB / MA 2022 Sep 06.

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning McCormick & Company

If you have these seasonings, you can either return the product to the store for a full refund or toss it and call McCormick for a replacement or full refund at 800-635-2867, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.