Country star Morgan Wallen sells Tennessee home where he was filmed hurling slur

Back in February, country singer Morgan Wallen faced some serious backlash after video surfaced of him hurling a racial slur in his Nashville neighborhood. And now, Wallen has sold the home where the action took place for $835,000, Realtor and other media outlets reported.

TMZ first released the video, taken by a neighbor, of the apparently inebriated music star talking about a man in his group, using a racial slur before heading inside his home.

Wallen later apologized for using the word.

“I think I was just ignorant about it,” he said during an interview with ”Good Morning America.” “I don’t think I sat down and was, like, ‘Hey, is this right or is this wrong?’”

The property, which is part of a renovated duplex, was sold earlier in July, Florida News Times reported. It’s a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home with a rooftop patio and backyard.

Wallen was raised in the Knoxville area and hit fame after competing on the singing competition “The Voice.” Though he was eliminated in the playoff round of the show, he signed with Big Loud Shirt Music, All Music said.

FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards on Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Wallen said it was ignorant of him to use a racial slur. In his first interview in six months, Wallen talked to Michael Strahan on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

After the incident took place, McClatchy News said that his music sales skyrocketed, with some of his fans describing the outpouring as a pushback against “cancel culture.”