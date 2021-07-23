This $169 million New York City listing has ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ going wild. ‘I’m dizzy’

Interior Screen grab from Zillow.com

A bewitching home that lives among the clouds has just hit the luxury real estate market in New York City and has the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” in utter awe.

Only thing is, if you don’t have $169 million, it would probably be best to look away now.

“One-of-one,” the listing says. “A trophy unlike any other in the world. Never before on the market.”

The six bedroom, nine bathroom, 8,255-square-foot penthouse resides on the 96th floor of a “celebrated” tower in the city and it comes with the designer furniture — Fendi, Bentley and Hermes — that graces the home.

It might even be the most expensive listing on the popular real estate website, according to this tweet.

There's a new most expensive home listing in USA on Zillow.



$169M



96th floor of that 96-story NY condo tower. Probably a good idea not to have a fear of heights. https://t.co/6XWiQyCt2I pic.twitter.com/NnlxbouREE — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) July 21, 2021

However, some things within the Manhattan dream penthouse might not be all they’re cracked up to be, according to fans of “Zillow Gone Wild” who seemed both intrigued and thrown off by the penthouse.

“According to the info in the real estate listing, it doesn’t come with a parking space,” observed one fan. “Forget it, I’m out!”

“This building is having major plumbing issues too!” said another.

“Is this staging or do really wealthy people like to decorate their homes to look like a hotel?” asked another person. “At least they committed to their color themes.”

“You couldn’t pay me to live in that,” another said. “One look out the window and I’m dizzy and sweaty and full of anxiety.”

As a pianist… that purely decorative, hideously ugly, non-functional piano lid is making my eye twitch,” one person said of the instrument highlighted in one photo.

“The whole thing must sway in a strong wind,” said one regarding the extreme height of the building. “I literally COULDN’T!”

“And she’s buying the stairway to heaven…. But the destination will NOT be heaven,” joked one person.

“If there’s not a metal-lined lair with a spinning chair and hairless cat in it, I’m sorry to report that I’ll have to pass this time,” said another. “It’s not about the money. It’s about the lack of amenities.”

