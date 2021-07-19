American Academy of Pediatrics urges ‘universal masking’ at schools. Here’s why

The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday recommended “universal masking” during the 2021-2022 school year. AP

Students over age 2 and staff should wear face masks regardless of coronavirus vaccination status as “a significant portion of the student population is not yet eligible for vaccines” and because many schools will not have systems in place to monitor the vaccination status of students and staff.

The group also “strongly recommends” that students return for in-person learning and that “all who are eligible” to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers — and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” Sonja O’Leary, MD, FAAP, chair of the AAP Council on School Health, said in a statement. “The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health. Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”