Fugitive comments on police Facebook page and then gets arrested in Tulsa murder case

The suspect commented on a police post about her, which led to her arrest a day later, police say.
The suspect commented on a police post about her, which led to her arrest a day later, police say. Screen grab from Tulsa Police Department Facebook page

A woman who was wanted in a murder investigation was arrested by police after she commented on a department “Most Wanted” Facebook post.

Lorraine Graves, who police say is linked to the death of Eric Graves, a man who was shot and killed at the St. Thomas Square Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma, earlier this year, left a comment about reward money involved in her potential arrest.

The comment led Tulsa police to the fugitive a day later.

“On 7/15/21 around 4:30 p.m., detectives with our Fugitive Warrants unit arrested Graves in north Tulsa near 36th St. N. and Garrison Ave,” the police posted. The post did not detail how police found Graves.

Two others were arrested in connection with Graves’ death earlier this year. Gabriel Hopson and his brother Jayden Hopson were arrested and booked into Tulsa County Jail on March 25, Fox23 News reported.

Lorraine Graves is charged with accessory to murder with her bond set at $500,000.

