Drugs sold as helping burn fat and build muscle recalled. They might have a fatal flaw

Two compounded drugs, one marketed as helping boost growth hormone and another that’s supposed to help shed fat, have been recalled after the FDA found problems with the pharmacy producing them.

That pharmacy belongs to Dallas metropolitan area pharmacy Innoveix Pharmaceuticals, makers and distributors of injection drugs Sermorelin/Ipamorelin and AOD-9604.

“The products are being recalled due to a lack of assurance of sterility. These concerns arose following a routine inspection of the pharmacy by FDA,” stated the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice. “Administration of a drug product intended to be sterile, that is not sterile, could result in serious infections which may be life-threatening.”

▪ Of the compounding of Sermorelin and Ipamorelin, which are sold as helping boost growth hormone production, thereby helping build muscle mass, Innoveix recalled lot No. SIP210 with expiration 12/15/2021; lot No. SIP215 with expiration 01/14/2022; and lot No. SIP220 with expiration 01/23/2022.

Label from the recalled Sermorlin/Ipamorelin injection drug FDA

▪ Of AOD-9604, allegedly a fat burner, Innoveix recalled lot No. AOD205 with expiration 11/09/2021; lot No. AOD210 with expiration 11/18/2021; lot No. AOD 215 with expiration 12/15/2021; and lot No. AOD202 with expiration 11/09/2021.

Label for recalled AOD-9604 FDA

Customers with questions about the recall can email Innoveix at innoveix@gmail.com or call 800-370-1910, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eastern time.

If you have a problem with these or any other drugs, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.