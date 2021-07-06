Malibu beach house from Britney Spears music video lists for $44.5 million. See inside

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Fans in the late 1990s became obsessed with pop star Britney Spears after her first single “Baby One More Time” became an international hit – and her second single, the bubble gum pop song “Sometimes,” was also a worldwide success.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

And now the Malibu beach home featured in the music video has hit the market for $44.5 million.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Those who watched MTV’s “Total Request Live” (better known as “TRL”) will recognize the home from the popular video, which featured Spears dancing with her crew on a beach pier while watching a man — the supposed subject of the song —, play with his dog along the ocean.

View Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Situated on a towering bluff overlooking Nicholas Canyon and El Sol County beaches, the stunning ‘legacy property’ is a sight to behold!” Dirt said. “Last sold in May 1986, the current listing marks the first time the place has been on the market in 35 years! Owning a piece of pop history doesn’t come cheap, though!”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Features that stand out in the estate are a massive entertainment space with a wet bar and French doors that open up to a patio, upstairs cathedral ceilings, a 1,300-square-foot primary suite and two guest houses.

FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello Invision

Spears has become a prominent fixture in the news after she spoke out against her 13-year “abusive” conservatorship in a court hearing on June 23.