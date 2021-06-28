National

Idyllic chateau nestled in scenic Oregon farmland lists for $5.5 million. Take a look

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

A stunningly beautiful, custom-built chateau that looks like it was pulled straight from a storybook has listed in West Linn, Oregon for $5.5 million — a mere 30 minutes from downtown Portland.

Oregon2.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home was built with “materials imported from all over the world,” the listing says, along with antique pieces by local artists.

Oregon3.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Each room has its own story to tell,” the listing says. “From tile imported from France to 300 year old door handles on the wine cellar to 10 foot tall kitchen doors from Morocco, there is no lack of creativity, history, and beauty in this home. Each antique piece has been complimented by custom local wood and ironwork.”

Oregon10.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 13,023-square-foot chateau, with 10 bedrooms and 9.5-plus bathrooms, sits on 68.48 acres, surrounded by scenic farmland.

Oregon16.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The beautifully landscaped courtyard and back patio are great for entertaining large groups. Top it all off with breathtaking views from every window,” the listing describes. “Potential uses include a vineyard, working farm, corporate retreat, or fabulous home with plenty of room for family and guests.”

Oregon18.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to the photos of the interior, character seeps from nearly every inch of the property with its classic style and decor.

Oregon4.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

