Vandals build hundreds of rock cairns at New Mexico petroglyph monument, officials say

Rangers would like a word with whoever built hundreds of rock cairns at the Petroglyph National Monument in New Mexico.

Rock cairns, “human-made stacks, mounds or piles of rocks,” are considered vandalism since they disrupt the natural landscape, a National Park Service release says.

“We ask that our visitors please respect these sacred landscapes and refrain from moving or stacking rocks,” Superintendent Nancy Hendricks said in the statement.

More than 300 new rock cairns, ranging from a few stones to ones several feet high, have been found at the national monument, which includes more than 20,000 petroglyphs.

“Moving rocks around can destroy archaeological sites, increases the potential for erosion by exposing the soils to wind and water erosion, and can disturb wildlife, plants, and insects that make their home in the protected underside of the rocks,” the release said.

Work crews are dismantling the cairns and trying to return the rocks to their original locations, although that will not always be possible.

Rangers ask that anyone with information contact them at 505-899-0205, or by email at petr_interpretation@nps.gov.