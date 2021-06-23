‘Active shooter’ fires at Walmart truck as workers unload it at NC store, police say

A man was arrested Wednesday after North Carolina police say he shot at a Walmart truck workers were unloading.

Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. to the back of the store in Franklin where an “active shooter incident was unfolding,” according to a Wednesday news release from the Franklin Police Department.

Police say a man was firing a hunting rifle at a Walmart truck as workers were unloading items from it.

The employees took cover inside the store, went “into their lockdown procedure” and called 911, police say.

“Fortunately, no causalities or injuries were sustained as the shooter fired rounds at the truck and potentially employees,” police say.

Officers and deputies with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Walmart as the suspect was driving off.

He was intercepted by officers not far from the store, police say, and a “chase ensued.”

A deputy used stop sticks to disable the suspect’s car, which came to a halt in the parking lot of the Mountain View Intermediate School, about a mile from the Walmart.

The suspect was taken into custody, and police say several “long guns,” including hunting rifles and assault rifles, were found in his car along with ammunition.

He is being held in the Macon County Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond, police say.

Police say they believe the suspect was acting alone, but the investigation is ongoing. No other information was released Wednesday afternoon.

Franklin is in Western North Carolina, about 180 miles west of Charlotte.