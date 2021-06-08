Smoked fish from the Florida Keys, sold at Publix, joins a national listeria recall

About 1,261 cases of Key West Smoked Fish Co.’s Smilin’ Bob’s smoked fish dip that went to seven states have been caught in the tidal wave of related recalls on listeria concerns.

Both Publix and the Summerland Key-based company announced the recall on their websites. Key West Smoked Fish Co. wrote an alert posted to the FDA website.

Blame Banner Smoked Fish. The Brooklyn company made an initial recall of 42 smoked fish products that might have listeria, then expanded it until it included 82 products of salmon, nova, lox, herring, whitefish, turbo and trout. So the Smilin’ Bob’s dips that used recalled Banner smoked fish get recalled, too.

Along with Florida, these dips went to North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia.

The recall covers Smilin’ Bob’s Key West Style Original Smoked Fish Dip in 15.5-ounce and 8-ounce containers with best by dates of Aug. 3, 2021, and Aug. 10, 2021; and Smilin’ Bob’s All Natural Smoked Fish Dip in 8-ounce containers with a best by date of Aug. 10, 2021.

If you have these dips, return them to the store for a full refund.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. The worst consequences usually hit senior citizens, children under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. Listeria can cause miscarriage and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms in people who aren’t pregnant include confusion, poor balance, high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Customers with questions should call 305-395-8382.