Accused Georgia game-night gunman arrested after multi-state manhunt, police say

Cody Demmitt, 28, of Georgia was arrested in Arkansas after allegedly shooting a Mississippi police officer and fleeing in his cruiser. Screengrab from WMC-TV.

A Georgia man wanted for shooting up a neighbor’s home after being denied an invite to couples’ game night was captured Tuesday after a multi-state manhunt.

Cody Demmitt, 28, now faces additional charges after allegedly shooting a Mississippi police officer near Memphis, Tennessee, and fleeing in his unmarked cruiser before crashing it, multiple news outlets reported.

The crime spree set off an hours-long search that ended in rural Arkansas, where Demmitt was arrested. He remained held at the Crittenden County Jail as of Wednesday morning, online records show.

Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, authorities named Demmitt as the suspect in the shooting of Southaven, Mississippi, officer Roy Hurst, WHBQ reported. Hurst suffered a gunshot wound to his left forearm and was treated at a local hospital before being released.

#BreakingNews FOX 13 has learned Southaven, MS Officer wounded trying to apprehended suspect. Ofc. taken to Regional One. Still active scene. Suspect got away, believed to be in Arkansas. @FOX13Memphis team coverage #5 PM pic.twitter.com/YsEZkWbDPh — Greg Coy (@GCoyFOX13) May 25, 2021

Authorities said Demmitt then fled in the officer’s patrol car and headed for Arkansas.

“The search began about 1:30 p.m. after an Arkansas State Trooper spotted the vehicle believed to have been taken at the shooting scene and attempted to stop the driver along Interstate 40,” Arkansas State Police said.

That’s when officers say Demmitt ditched the car and took off on foot. After a six-hour search, he was found in a wooded area behind a home in Forrest City, police said.

Demmitt was arrested without incident and could be extradited to Tennessee to face additional charges, officials said.