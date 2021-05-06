University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, brother of former QB, found dead, cops say

Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J. Foster, right, tackle Kayvontay Dixon (16) during the first half of the Texas Orange and White Spring Scrimmage football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) AP

University of Texas at Austin linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead on Thursday off campus, the Austin Police Department said.

Austin police received a call at 12:18 p.m. and found Ehlinger’s body off campus in the 1200 block of West 22nd Street.

His death is not considered suspicious.

Jake watched his brother Sam get drafted by the Indianapolis Colts during the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday. NFL Network accidentally showed a photo of Jake instead of a photo of Sam, Hookem reported.

Jake was considered “a promising student who had offers to play Ivy League football, Ehlinger instead chose to follow his older brother to Texas as a walk-on,” Bleacher Report said

Jake played for Westlake High School and helped lead the Chaparrals to a Class 6A state semifinal appearance, KVUE reported.

His death is the family’s second tragedy in recent years. Ross Ehlinger, Jake and Sam’s father, died in 2013 of a heart attack he suffered during the swim portion of the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon in San Francisco. He was 46 years old.