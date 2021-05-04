Porn, alcohol were part of student sleepovers at lunch lady’s house, Louisiana cops say

A school cafeteria worker in Louisiana faces several charges after police say she hosted overnight parties where teens drank alcohol and watched pornography. iStockphoto

Teens drank alcohol and watched pornographic movies during overnight parties hosted by a school cafeteria worker, according to Louisiana authorities.

Dawn Marie Baye, 38, was arrested and charged Friday with multiple counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

She was booked into jail on $50,000 bond and later released, records show.

Terrebonne Parish School District officials confirmed Baye worked in the lunchroom at Lacache Middle School in Chauvin, about 70 miles southeast of New Orleans, according to Houma Today. The school is where authorities say she met some of the teens who attended her overnight parties.

Baye has since been fired, district Superintendent Philip Martin said.

“She was a cafeteria worker and ‘was’ is the appropriate term because she’s no longer employed,” he told Houma Today. “When people make bad decisions there are usually bad consequences that go along with them.”

Baye’s arrest was the result of a weeks-long investigation police say was sparked by a complaint from a concerned parent whose son was involved. Deputies were alerted April 21 about occasions where several teens had allegedly gone over to an adult woman’s home.

During the visits, the boys allegedly drank alcohol and watched porn. The parent also reported “that there were sexual encounters,” the sheriff’s office said.

The boys were between 13 and 16 years old, the sheriff’s office said, and further investigation revealed some had spent the night at the woman’s home.

The woman, later identified as Baye, was brought in for questioning Friday and charged with 8 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. She also faces 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, police said.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500.