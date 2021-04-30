What does Disneyland look like after 412 days closed? Take a look at joyous reopening

Disneyland reopened Friday after a 412-day closure to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Park guests posted videos that show what it’s like on first day. AP

On March, 14, 2020, Disneyland shut its doors to guests as the coronavirus began to spread through the U.S.

The closure was originally planned to last through the end of the month. But as COVID-19 devastated the country, the park stayed closed for 412 days.

On Friday, Disneyland finally reopened to California residents. And judging from videos online, fans couldn’t be more excited to get back to a place they consider like home.

“Favorite sights and familiar sounds have returned, from the smiling face of Mickey Mouse on the Pixar Pal-A-Round to the welcoming whistle of the Disneyland Railroad. Beloved characters from favorite Disney stories are here to entertain and delight in new ways and sometimes in unexpected places,” Disney said in a Friday news release. “And those much-missed treats – DOLE Whip, Corn Dogs, not to mention churros – are also back to satisfy cravings.”

Only California residents can currently visit the park with limited capacity and additional safety measures. Parkgoers need a reservation and a valid ticket to enter the park, and reservations are limited. Some people waited hours to get a ticket to visit Disneyland.

Fans aren’t used to Disneyland shutting down. The theme park typically stays open year-round, including on Thanksgiving and Christmas, McClatchy News reported.

Disneyland had only closed a handful of times before, including in 1963 on a national day of mourning for President John F. Kennedy; in 1994 after the Northridge earthquake; and on Sept. 11, 2001. It has also closed due to extreme weather from time to time.

Here’s what the park looks like on the first day of a long-awaited reopening: