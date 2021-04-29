A college student died after fraternity ‘hazing incident’ in Ohio. Now 8 face charges

Eight people have been charged in the death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University, who died after a hazing incident at an off-campus fraternity event. Screengrab: Shari Foltz Facebook

Eight people have been charged in the death of an Ohio college student after a “hazing incident” at a fraternity event in March, Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson announced Thursday.

Stone Foltz, 20, was a sophomore at Bowling Green State University when he attended Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity’s “Big Brother Night,” an off-campus event, on March 4, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

During the event, pledges — including Foltz — were forced to drink a handle of liquor, roughly 40 shots, as part of the fraternity’s initiation process, according to the newspaper.

Sean Alto, the family’s attorney, said fraternity members dropped off Foltz at his apartment following the event, McClatchy News reported. His roommates found him and called 911. He was rushed to a hospital.

Foltz was on life support for several days so his family could donate his organs WCMH reported.

He died March 7.

Foltz’s death was ruled an accident by the Lucas County Coroner as a result of “a fatal level of alcohol intoxication during a hazing incident,” the Bowling Green Sentinel Tribune reported. His blood-alcohol level was nearly 0.4.

The fraternity has since been expelled from the University, according to the Tribune.

Now, eight people are facing charges in connection to his death, ranging from hazing to involuntary manslaughter.

Alto released a statement from the family who called the charges “one step in the right direction.”

“Swift action also needs to be taken by government officials and university presidents nationwide to abolish fraternity hazing,” the statement said, per WTVG. “We are living every parent’s worst nightmare and will not be at peace until fraternity hazing is seen for what it truly is — abuse. It’s unacceptable, and in Stone’s case, it was fatal.”

The charges are as follows, as reported by several news outlets:

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, Ohio — first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business

Daylen Dunson, 20, of Cleveland — third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business

Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City, Ohio— third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.





Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin, Ohio — third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business

Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania —third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York — third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio — tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business

Benjamin Boyers, 21, of Sylvania, Ohio — hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. The county prosecutor said Boyers’ misdemeanor charges would be dismissed at this time, according to WTOL.

The charges of hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business are misdemeanors, the Tribune reported.

Some of the alcohol-related charges stem from serving alcohol to underage people and permitting the latter at their residence, according to the newspaper.

First-degree manslaughter carries a penalty of up to 11 years in prison, according to WTOL. Felonious assault carries a maximum penalty of eight years.

Third-degree manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice each carry a maximum penalty of three years, the outlet reported.

The eight people charged are due in court May 19, according to the outlet.

Read next:

College student dies after hazing at fraternity event in Ohio, attorney says