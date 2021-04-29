Missouri man breaks gar record while fishing in favorite spot of friend who just died

Anthony Schnur Jr. of Pevely, Missouri, broke the state record for longnose gar while fishing on Table Rock Lake with his girlfriend, Cindy Dennison, who’s a fishing guide, officials say. Photo from Missouri Department of Conservation.

Anthony Schnur Jr. learned his good friend of 30 years had just died as he was preparing to fish earlier this month.

“The funny thing is his wife called me that morning with the news,” Schnur, who lives in Pevely, told the Missouri Department of Conservation. “And she asked me to do her a favor and catch a fish in his name.”

The fish he caught April 7 at Table Rock Lake would honor his friend in a big way.

Schnur and his girlfriend, Cindy Dennison, who’s a fishing guide, went to the friend’s favorite spot for crappie when she spotted a longnose gar, officials say.

Using a pole and line, Schnur pulled in the gar that weighed a record-breaking 32 pounds, 10 ounces.

“It’s absolutely unreal,” Schnur said.

The previous record for longnose gar was 27 pounds set in 1999. Longnose gar are the “most widely-distributed gar” in the state, officials say.

“I really hope to mount this fish in my friend’s memory,” Schnur said. “I think it would be a beautiful way to honor him.”