Chick-fil-A is opening more stores in New Orleans, and Popeyes fans have a lot to say

To the dismay of Popeyes loyalists, Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has its eye on New Orleans.

City council member Kristin Palmer recently announced the approval of plans for New Orleans’ first stand-alone Chick-fil-A, set to open in Algiers in 2022. Now two additional locations of the chicken chain have been proposed in the Crescent City, according to Nola.com, ruffling the feathers of fans who swear by the world famous Louisiana kitchen.

“Why in Sam Hell would I go to ‘Chick fil A’ if I want chicken in New Orleans? That’s a solid NO for me,” one person wrote on Twitter .

“They can keep bland (expletive) bigot chicken out in the suburbs where it belongs,” another critic commented, referring to the company’s history of backing anti-LGBTQ organizations.

A representative of Chilck-fil-A couldn’t be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

What used to be a Burger King at the corner of Tulane and South Carrollton Avenues in Mid-City could soon be one of the area’s first Chick-fil-A drive-thrus if city leaders give the go-ahead, Eater New Orleans reports. A third location would open downtown and primarily serve pedestrian customers.

Chick-fil-A’s are few and far between in Orleans Parish, many of them situated inside buildings or on college campuses., according to the outlet. News of a Chick-fil-A with drive-thru service was praised by those who found themselves having to drive to Metairie, a New Orleans suburb, to get their chicken fix.

Fried chicken is a hot topic in the South. For many in New Orleans, however, the Popeyes vs. Chick-fil-A debate is more centered around politics than who has the best chicken sandwich. Chick-fil-A has faced criticism for its contributions to several anti-gay organizations in the past, according to Vox.

In 2012, CEO Dan Cathy also had to clarify his point after backlash over comments he made about same-sex marriage, Vox reported.

“Why is the City giving permits to nasty homophobes to build restaurants in New Orleans?” one critic tweeted at Palmer after announcing the news. “Chick-Fil-A’s homophobia isn’t news. This is a slap in the face to all LGBT residents of this city. Shame on you.”

“Nobody with half a brain in the NOLA area is gonna eat at Chick-Fil-A,” another wrote. “They have a terrible social justice record on both race and homophobia.”

One user made his feelings plain: “Popeyes [is] better. Don’t @ me.”

Things are heating up in the chicken wars arena, but Popeyes seems unfazed by Chick-fil-A encroaching on its turf.

“We know y’all tried those other chicken sandwiches,” the company wrote in a Twitter post, “but you know where home is.”

