Kentucky home with creepy ‘optional room’ hits market for $399,000. Take a look

At first glance, this secluded home on the market for $399,000 in Louisville, Kentucky, looks like your average, run-of-the-mill home with a quiet backdrop that includes a tree-covered hill and a small lake.

But a surprise pops up when looking through the photos, and users on the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” are taking notice.

“Say the lampshade is made of human skin without telling me the lampshade is made of human skin,” joked one user.

“It’s different when it’s a couple jail cells with toilets and sinks, but this ... nuh uh,” said another. “They’re basically saying here’s the perfect house for anyone who wants to torture people!”

“I read, ‘It’s been a while since we’ve seen a home like this’ and bee-lined for the photos,” one user said of the description on the Facebook post. “It does not disappoint in a ‘Hannibal Lecter goes Shabby Chic’ sort of way.”

The fuss stems from an extra room in the two-bedroom, two-bathroom house that doesn’t quite fit the rest of the floor plan. While the main bedrooms and even the third, windowless room, seem harmless enough, a room with a vaulted door along with what appears to be jail cell bars, hides another windowless room that seems ... odd.

“There is an additional bonus room that can be used as a craft room or office with a sofa room attached,” the listing said. The description skips over details about the room, and instead dives into mentioning the “healthy air de-humidifier system” and “the 18” poured concrete walls provide protection and lots of insulation from the elements.”

While the listing’s lack-of-room-description leaves a lot to the imagination of those house hunting, Facebook users continued to go all in and offer their thoughts and jokes.

“It’s a bomb shelter,” said one user. “I toured a house like this with my parents when I was a kid. That one had a similar ’cell.’ It was built in the 1950s though. It also literally said ’BOMB SHELTER’ on the door.”

“Underground homes were a thing here in Kentucky for a while, because ... tornadoes. There’s several in my town,” a user offered.

“Clearly a werewolf lives here, and they lock themselves in the cage on full moon nights. They’re doing it for your safety and you’re mocking them. Shame,” joked another user.

Users also took notice that in a photo of part of the roof, it appears to be level with the ground.

“Seriously though the roof being at the same level as the ground in the one corner is really weird, too,” wrote one user.