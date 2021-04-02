Scenic Missouri park tagged with graffiti — sparking search for vandal, officials say

Rocks at Rocky Falls in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways were found vandalized Wednesday National Park Service

A picturesque Missouri park was vandalized with graffiti, and park officials want help finding the vandal.

Multiple rocks at Rocky Falls in Ozark National Scenic Riverways were found vandalized Wednesday, according to the National Park Service. Pictures the park posted on Facebook show symbols and words tagged on rocks with red spray paint.

It’s likely the vandalism occurred between March 27 and March 31, park officials said.

Removing the spray paint at the popular tourist destination will likely “be challenging and costly” to ensure the rocks are not permanently scarred, officials said.

“Many local children learn to swim here, spending their summers clambering across the rocks and playing in the pool at the bottom,” the park’s superintendent, Jason Lott, said in a statement. “Residents treasure the area for weddings and baptisms. This kind of disrespect will not be tolerated, and we plan to take measures to deter future vandalism.”

Rocks at the park were “formed as molten rock deep within the earth and flowed onto the surface about 1.5 billion years ago,” according to the National Park Service. Ozark National Scenic Riverways is situated within the heart of the Ozarks about 150 miles south of St. Louis.

A $2,000 reward is being offered by the National Park Service for information leading to a conviction in the case. It seeks information such as names of people involved, description of vehicles or people found at the scene or any other pertinent details.

Information can be emailed at nps_isb@nps.gv, or called or texted to 888-653-0009.

“Defacing any part of the national park or other public land you visit hurts, and it degrades the experience of other visitors, “ the NPS Investigative Services Branch wrote on Facebook. “Disturbing wildlife or damaging their habitats can directly lead to their demise. These acts are also illegal.”