Take a hippie trip and stay in a retro school bus in Texas Hill Country. Check it out

It’s a hippie trip with an elegant twist Screen grab from Airbnb

No, you haven’t fallen into some sort of retro time loop — this school bus, nicknamed “Skoolie” has been converted into an elegant Airbnb and can be rented for $285 a night in the Texas Hill Country..

Exterior Screen grab from Airbnb

According to the Airbnb description, the cozy dwelling was a former Nashville public school bus that has been transformed from its yellow shell into a tourist attraction sporting a queen-sized bed, plush sofas,, a gourmet kitchen, wood-burning stove, high-speed Internet and a smart TV.

Stairs from the bus lead to a wooded-deck shadowed by dozens of trees.

Bedroom Screen grab from Airbnb

The comfortable getaway is right next to McKinney Roughs Nature Park, about 30 minutes southeast of Austin.

“We also wanted to stay somewhere unique and different from a traditional Airbnb home or cabin,” one guest commented on the Airbnb website. “We enjoyed walking our dogs on the creek trail and sitting out on the deck to enjoy a nice fire.”

Driver’s seat Screen grab from Airbnb

“If you want to get away and experience tiny living in a beautiful location with stars for days you must stay here!” wrote another. “Just far enough away from everyone and everything, yet close by to still get to whatever you need/want.

Relaxation Screen grab from Airbnb

A little close too neighbors, however it was a quiet community with what I would imagine is very like minded folks. ... Thank you for the opportunity to experience this little slice of heaven.”

Road to bus Screen grab from Airbnb

Skoolie is joining a string of some unique Airbnbs popping up all over Texas within the past few months, including the bizarre “Bloomhouse” in Austin and even a 7-Eleven-turned-gamer’s-over-night-dream in Irving, McClatchy News reported.