Asian woman dragged by car down the street in CA during robbery caught on video

Clarisse was robbed by three people in San Francisco and hung on the side of the car, but was dragged down the street and fell onto the ground, video shows. Screengrab from KPIX

An Asian American woman said she was attacked walking home from church with her friend on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.

A video posted on social media shows the woman holding onto a car with the thieves who robbed her of her purse inside, KGO reported. Moments later, she is dragged down the street and dropped to the pavement as the car drives away.

The woman told the station that she has bruises near her eye and arm and cuts and scrapes on her foot and hand.

”Know that you’re loved, know people are there to help you,” she said about her attackers. “I know it’s hard now but we need to get back and have people in work and school so they are productively occupied and don’t feel like they need to do things.”

San Francisco police said the woman and her friend were walking around 3:45 p.m. on Bush Street and were approached by three men, one of whom grabbed her purse, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Police said she was punched by another person in the face while she struggled to hold onto her purse, according to the publication. The woman’s friend also tried to grab the purse but fell to the ground and one of the men kicked her several times, police said.

The men started to drive away in their car but the woman held onto the vehicle to try to get her purse back before she was knocked off and fell to the ground in traffic, police said, the publication reported.

Both women were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, KRON4 reported.

“I was like more in disbelief that someone in the middle of the day, on a sunny Sunday, on a busy street, had the audacity to just jump these women who were just minding their own business,” said Benjamin Freemantle, who recorded the video on his phone, KTVU reported.