Mumford & Sons member ‘taking time away from the band’ after promoting anti-Antifa book

Winston Marshall of Mumford & Sons announced Tuesday he is taking time away from the band after he faced backlash for promoting an anti-Antifa book. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

A member of Mumford & Sons said he will be taking a leave of absence from the popular band after he faced backlash for promoting an anti-Antifa book.

Winston Marshall, a founding member of the band who plays banjo and guitar, said in a tweet Tuesday night he has “come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed.”

In his since-deleted tweet, Marshall congratulated Andy Ngo last weekend for his book “Unmasked: ‘Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.’”

“Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man,” Marshall tweeted, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ngo refers to the Proud Boys as a “pro-Trump fraternity” in the book and says left-wing activists want to “destroy the nation-state, America in particular,” according to the Los Angeles Times. The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated the Proud Boys as a hate group.

Antifa, which former President Donald Trump wanted to designate as a terrorist organization, stands for “anti-fascists” and is a movement of far-left activists that resist white supremacists and neo-Nazis at protests, McClatchy News reported.

Marshall faced criticism and was condemned for promoting the book. Fans of Mumford & Sons called Marshall’s tweet disappointing and referred to him as a fascist, Billboard reported.

Marshall apologized to the people he offended, including his bandmates.

“I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates, and for that I am truly sorry,” Marshall tweeted. “As a result of my actions, I am taking time away from the band to examine my blind spots.”

Other members of Mumford & Sons have not commented on either of Marshall’s tweets.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, seemingly in response to Marshall taking a leave of absence, Ngo said he grieves “for those who are made to suffer because they dare to read my work, or talk to me.”