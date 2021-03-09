Island compound with escape tunnel and bulletproof walls listed for $6M in Washington

The Whidbey Island compound has stunning views of the Sound, Seattle, and Olympic Mountains Screen grab from Realtor.com

When it was first put on the market almost four months ago, this 59-acre property was geared toward a wealthy buyer who wished to disappear from society during the global COVID-19 pandemic, one of the lures being it was stocked with everything — including toilet paper.

Compound Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Toilet paper is hard to find. But there’s a lot of it there,” said listing agent Forbes Hansen according to the Seattle Times. Hansen backs up his claim with a virtual tour of the compound showing a room filled with TP on the listing’s website.

Hansen also touted the property other resources, including 17,000 gallons gasoline and 3,000 gallons of propane stored in tanks.

House Screen grab from Realtor.com

“If the grid went down tomorrow, you’d have enough to keep all of your luxuries and amenities and toiletries going for a long, long time,” Hansen said, according to the Herald Net.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The compound features a safehouse, caretaker home and a waterfront building. The two bedroom, two-and-a- half bath safehouse comes with bullet resistant walls.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This seemingly normal two-story home is an easily defended fortress from the skies,” Hansen said in the video. “It is over-engineered for the preservation of life.”

House Screen grab from Realtor.com

The caretaker home is also on the double lot and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the listing said.

Work area Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 9,000 square-foot shop has five pull-through bays, a wood shop, a gym, massive storage areas, and an office.

Yes, there is also an irrigated garden and farm on the property.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“There’s also plenty of what an anxious prepper may want more than anything: Secrecy,” the Seattle Times said. “The property listing doesn’t include an address, and Hansen said he plans to ‘find a buyer for this place and then terminate its existence from the internet.’”

Propane tanks Screen grab from Realtor.com

And yes, there is an underground tunnel that goes to an unknown location in case of emergency, the agent said, according to the Herald Net.