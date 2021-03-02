Dr. Seuss books skyrocket in price on eBay after publisher ceases their production

Prices of Dr. Seuss books have skyrocketed on eBay. eBay screenshot

You can still buy the Dr. Seuss books that were pulled by the company that publishes the author’s work — but it may cost you hundreds of dollars.

Six books — “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer” — are no longer being published by Dr. Seuss Enterprises because they “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

The books, however, are flourishing on eBay, as people who owned them are now taking advantage of the children’s books they had tucked away.

According to eBay’s sold listings, you could have bought “If I Ran the Zoo” for between $5 and $10 last week. Good luck finding it at those affordable prices now.

The same book has been listed by dozens of eBay sellers and sold prices have exceeded $500 for a first-edition copy. For a traditional copy of the book, you still may be looking at $300 or $400. Some people on eBay are even selling plush dolls of characters from the book.

Similarly, “On Beyond Zebra!” is being sold for hundreds of dollars on eBay Tuesday. A first-edition copy sold for $500 and others went for as much as $400.

All of the books that have ceased publication soared in price Tuesday, but you can still find “The Cat in the Hat,” “Green Eggs and Ham” and other Dr. Seuss books at their traditional prices.

Some say Dr. Seuss is a victim of cancel culture, but recent trends show some have benefited after being “canceled.”

In February, country musician Morgan Wallen was dropped from his label and country music stations after he was heard saying a racial slur. His most recent album, “Dangerous,” recently became the first country album to spend its first seven weeks atop the Billboard chart.

Gina Carano, a star of Disney’s “The Mandalorian” was fired last month after after making controversial political comments. Within a week, she landed a movie deal with The Daily Wire.