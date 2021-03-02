National

297,000 pounds of imported canned meat was sent out nationwide without inspection

Ox & Palm Corned Beef
Ox & Palm Corned Beef USDA

About 297,715 pounds of canned corned beef was imported and distributed nationwide without being re-inspected by the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service, the agency announced Monday night.

The Ox & Palm corned beef products were brought from Australia by California’s MW Polar, the business name of Milky Way International Trading.

“The problem was discovered after FSIS received a tip from an industry representative indicating that corned beef product received from Milky Way did not undergo FSIS import re-inspection,” the USDA recall notice states.

Recalled cans came into the United States from June 6 through Jan. 21 at various times with different “Best Before” dates and lot codes. The USDA posted a list of the can sizes, codes, shipping marks and best before dates.

Products involved are:

Ox & Palm Corned Beef

Ox & Palm corned beef cans.JPG
Ox & Palm Corned Beef USDA

Ox & Palm Chili & Garlic Corned Beef

Ox & Palm corned beef chili and garlic.JPG
Ox & Palm Corned Beef with Chili & Garlic USDA

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Onion

Ox & Palm corned beef with onion.JPG
Ox & Palm Corned Beef with Onion USDA

Ox & Palm Sita Cam Pie Luncheon Loaf

Ox & Palm Sita Luncheon Loaf.JPG
Ox & Palm Sita Luncheon Loaf USDA

The corned beef can be returned to the store of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can reach out to MW Polar Consumer Relations Specialist Ramita Garviso, info@mwpolar.com or 562-921-2800, ext. 160.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service