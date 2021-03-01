Science professor who called COVID a ‘stunt’ is now fired by Michigan university

A professor at a Michigan university was fired last week, nearly four months after he referred to COVID-19 as a “stunt” to create a “leftist new world order.”

Thomas Brennan, a former physical sciences assistant professor at Ferris State University, was previously on administrative leave by the school, McClatchy News reported. In addition to his comments about COVID-19, he posted tweets that included racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic slurs.

He wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he had been fired, providing a six-page statement. A spokesperson for Ferris State confirmed to The Detroit News that Brennan was terminated on Thursday.

Tweets screenshotted by the school newspaper, the Torch, in November revealed Brennan referred to the virus as a “hoax,” “fake” and “another Jewish revolution.” He also mentioned various coronavirus conspiracies, which have no basis and have been proven false.

“My statements were to the effect that I believe the COVID-19 pandemic is a stunt designed to enslave humanity and strip us of all of our rights and freedoms,” he wrote in November.

There have been 28.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States and more than 589,000 in Michigan, according to Johns Hopkins University and the state health department data as of March 1.

He also used the N-word in some of his tweets, which he said was done as “a linguistic atom bomb” to get people’s attention, he said. After using the N-word and other slurs in his tweets, he wrote he is not racist against Black people and loves and respects Jews.

When Brennan was placed on administrative leave, Ferris State University president David Eisler called his comments “extremely offensive.”

The former professor said in his lengthy statement published Saturday he believes he is “a targeted individual.”

“I am one of thousands of Americans from all walks of life who claim to be victims of a secret program that harasses people, breaks into their homes, and uses emf (electromagnetic field) along with bio, neuro, or nano-technologies to poison and torture their targets,” he stated. “Rather than kill the target, the goal is to get the target to have a breakdown that discredits them and causes them to lose their livelihood.”