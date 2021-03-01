Abandoned 6-year-old ran over by mother who then reported him missing, Ohio cops say

James Hutchinson, 6, was dumped in the Ohio River by his mother, who has been charged with murder, police say. Middletown police

An Ohio mother reported her 6-year-old son as missing Sunday — a few days after she ran him over and dumped his dead body in the Ohio River, police say.

Brittany Gosney, 29, later admitted to her role in the murder of her son, James Robert Hutchinson, according to Middletown police.

The mother tried to abandon James in a wildlife area last week, she admitted to police, according to WXIX. When he tried to get back in the car, Gosney ran him over, WXIX reported.

James was dragged by his mother’s car “for a distance” before she returned a half hour later, cops said, according to WCPO. She found James dead in the parking lot, WCPO reported.

Gosney and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton, brought the boy’s body back to their home in Middletown, about 30 miles away, police said in a news release. James was later dumped in the Ohio River, according to police.

Middletown police posted a missing person’s report about James on Sunday morning. About 10 hours later, it posted an update that James had been dead for days.

As of Sunday night, his body had not been recovered.

“We will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover James’s body,” Middletown Police Chief David Birk said. “The river is very high and treacherous, so we will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident.”

Gosney and Hamilton were charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, and Gosney was also charged with murder, police said.

Two other children in the household were removed from the home, Birk said.

Middleton is in southwestern Ohio, about 35 miles north of Cincinnati.