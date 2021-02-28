National

Police officer fatally shot during mask dispute at basketball game, Louisiana cops say

Martinus Mitchum was shot and killed following a mask dispute at a high school basketball game, New Orleans police say.
Martinus Mitchum was shot and killed following a mask dispute at a high school basketball game, New Orleans police say. Screengrab: Tulane University Police Department Facebook

A Louisiana police officer was killed over the weekend following a mask dispute at a New Orleans high school, police say.

Friday night, a man — later identified by multiple news outlets as 35-year-old John Shallerhorn — tried to enter a basketball game at George Washington Carver High School without wearing a mask, WDSU reported.

That’s when police say Shallerhorn got into an altercation with a staff member.

Martinus Mitchum, a Tulane University police officer who was working security at the game, intervened and escorted Shallerhorn from the building, according to WVUE.

But as Shallerhorn left, police say he pulled out a gun and fired at Mitchum.

Police arrived around 6:15 p.m. to find that Mitchum had been shot in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Shallerhorn was arrested. He’s also accused of committing armed robbery the same evening.

Just before the shooting, police say Shallerhorn approached a person sitting in a car in the school parking lot, raised his shirt to flash a gun then demanded the person’s medallion and chain, WDSU reported.

Shallerhorn is charged with armed robbery and first-degree murder of a policeman, according to jail records.

Mitchum is remembered as a man who loved public service.

“We are deeply saddened by the senseless and tragic death of TUPD Corporal Martinus Mitchum,” the Tulane University Police Department said in a statement.

“Corporal Mitchum was a dedicated police professional who had a heart for service for the Tulane community.”

George Washington Carver High School called Mitchum a “fixture” at sporting events and said he sacrificed his life to protect others, NOLA.com reported.

Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Dawson White
Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She has an MSt from the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.
  Comments  

National

Independent investigation of Cuomo sexual harassment allegations in works as pressure mounts from White House

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service