National

Recall of 30,081 pounds of pâté that was imported and sent nationwide without inspection

About 30,081 pounds of pork pâté was recalled because it was made at what the USDA calls an “ineligible establishment” in France and distributed around the United States without USDA inspection.

Los Angeles metropolitan area company AH Company International Distribution imported the pâté, which is sold under the Monique Ranou brand. The containers carry French establishment number “FR 56-246-008 CE.”

The USDA rates this a Class 1 recall, meaning “This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

This covers:

240-gram cans of Monique Ranou Pâté de Foie.

240-gram cans of Monique Ranou Pâté de Campagne.

180-gram jars of Monique Ranou Pâté de Campagne Supérieur.

Monique Ranou Pork pate recalled 2.JPG
Monique Ranou Pâté de Campagne Supérieur USDA

Consumers should toss out the food or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions can call Quynh Nguyen, AH Company International Distribution Inc. Secretary Quynh Nguyen at 779-772-2354 or email nguyenky_ngocquynh@yahoo.com.vn.

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

National

People are more likely to believe sexual harassment claims from women who are ‘conventionally attractive,’ study says

National

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

February 21, 2021 6:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service