Radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh dies at 70. ‘Conservative movement lost an icon’

Rush Limbaugh reacts after first Lady Melania Trump presented him with the the Presidential Medal of Freedom as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday. Second lady Karen Pence is at left and Kathryn Limbaugh is behind him. The Associated Press

Rush Limbaugh, a conservative political commentator who in 2020 was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70.

A native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Limbaugh found success as a pioneer in radio. His nationally syndicated “The Rush Limbaugh Show” launched in 1988 with a heavy focus on conservative politics.

There was an outpouring of support on social media Wednesday after the news of his death.

The Conservative movement lost an ICON today in Rush Limbaugh. RIP — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) February 17, 2021 Rush Limbaugh was a hero for this country. He changed so many millions of lives for the better, mine included.



The greatest radio host that has ever lived. A patriot, and an icon.



God bless him and his family. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 17, 2021 No words ... I just got news the Rush Limbaugh has passed away.

thanks Rush for all you taught, gave and were. A hero to many. An icon. A patriot. A revolutionary that saved radio.

Heavens gain, our loss. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 17, 2021 1/3 Rush Limbaugh had unrelenting boldness to proclaim the truth. Watching his wit, passion, and willingness to hold the media accountable informed my entire career.



Growing up in Plant City, Florida, my dad would always play the Rush Limbaugh program in his pick-up truck... — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021 My heart is broken for the Limbaugh family and our country. America has lost a great champion of freedom. My prayers and condolences to the Limbaugh family including my good friend @DavidLimbaugh. Rest in peace Rush. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 17, 2021

Limbaugh briefly left radio in 1979 to work for the Kansas City Royals as director of promotions. He returned to radio in the 80s as an on-air host at KFBK in Sacramento.

He is a member of the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

When Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom last year, former President Donald Trump said Limbaugh was “beloved by millions of Americans,” CNN reported.