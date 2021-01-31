Livestream of man brandishing gun leads police to two bodies, California cops say

Two women were found dead in a Vacaville, California, apartment after viewers reported a livestream of a man with a gun, police say. Screengrab from KOVR video

A video livestream from a California apartment alarmed viewers early Saturday morning when they spotted a man with a handgun — and two women motionless on the floor, police say.

Vacaville police responded to Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments at 12:42 a.m., where they found a man barricaded inside an apartment, police wrote on Facebook.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded, police wrote. Officers evacuated nearby apartments.

Police used “distraction devices and chemical agents” to try to force the man out, the Facebook post says. About 8:30 a.m., SWAT officers entered the apartment and arrested the man after a brief struggle that included use of a Taser.

Officers found two women dead inside the apartment, police wrote. Their identities and causes of death have not been released.

“Very saddened that two women had to lose their life over something that probably wasn’t that big of a deal,” said nearby resident Angelica Fowler, KOVR reported.

Officers arrested Raymond Michael Weber, 29, on suspicion of murder and other charges, police reported. Weber also had a previous warrant for his arrest on charges including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.