Teen’s dream of being designer cut short in Idaho plane crash. Then company stepped in

Portland Gear clothing brand will create a line from a teen’s designs after he died in an Idaho plane crash in July. He had dreamed of creating his own brand.

When loved ones of 16-year-old Hayden Fredrickson opened his computer, they got a glimpse of his dreams.

Hayden spent hours in front of a computer obsessing over graphics and brand names, his family and friends told Portland Gear. He was building what he wanted to be his future clothing brand.

In July, Hayden was one of eight people who died in a plane crash near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. His father, PGA golf professional Sean Fredrickson, and two of his siblings were on board.

His mother Alix said Hayden was curious and fueled by his creativity, according to The Spokesman-Review. He hung his own artwork up in his room, and he was interested in graphic design, Alix told the news outlet.

“He had so much potential,” his mother told KOIN in July. “He was going to be successful. He thought he might make his own brand of clothes someday, and so he was always designing what he thought would be a cool T-shirt or trying to figure out what the name of the brand should be.”

Months after his death, Hayden’s dream is coming true.

Portland Gear, a clothing brand company in Oregon, visited Hayden’s house in Newberg and spoke with his loved ones, the company said Thursday on Facebook. His mother, best friend and girlfriend told the company about his desire to start his own apparel brand, and it was something the company could relate to.

The company was started by Marcus Harvey on Instagram in 2013, according to its website. It now has a 900-square-foot retail store and fills orders from all over the world.

“With every story they’d tell I saw myself, 17 years old, having the same thoughts and dreams,” Portland Gear wrote.

Hayden was a big Portland Gear fan, the company said. They were impressed by his designs and his passion for creating brands.

“When they opened his computer after his passing, the latest logo and brand name was ‘Sunshine Studios,’” the company said. “When I heard this I knew instantly that I wanted to help bring these designs out into the world and do a collaboration with our brand.”

His mother said Hayden’s first clothing brand being named “Sunshine Studios” is the perfect fit for her son, KPTV reported.

“He was always trying to come up with a catchy brand name,” Alix Fredrickson said, according to KPTV. “We kind of went with that because that really describes Hayden. He was a light to all of us and brought happiness to all of us. It just seemed really fitting.”

After months of planning and coordinating, Hayden’s collection is set to launch Saturday. The owner of Portland Gear told KPTV the company will donate the money it raises from the line to Hayden’s family.