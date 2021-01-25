Tom Brady’s response to a Tyreek Hill tweet from the summer has a new life. Here’s why

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. AP

The stage for the biggest game in the NFL is set with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

While the Chiefs are looking to be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Brady-led New England Patriots following the 2003 and 2004 seasons, they have a challenge ahead of them as Brady seeks his seventh ring.

And fans, who are eager to see this showdown, are digging up old tweets that seemingly foreshadowed the inevitable. In July, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill commented on the hype that Kansas City was favored to return to the Super Bowl by mentioning former NBA superstar Michael Jordan.

“Why not go seven rings? Right now we’re just chasing Jordan,” Hill said, referencing Jordan’s legacy of winning six NBA rings. “So I’m going over five, and I’m saying seven.”

Enter Brady.

Totally agree @cheetah. Why not go 7 rings... https://t.co/LfTY3ShcNP — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 24, 2020

After the Bucs beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 on Sunday to win the NFC title and the Chiefs dismantled the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship Game, fans on Twitter were quick to pull up the receipts from July that seemed to predict the unpredictable.

Oh my God https://t.co/9VN8LwuMLI — Cupid Brycen (@BradyyNFL) January 25, 2021